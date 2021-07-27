General Electric Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



General Electric Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – General Electric (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

General Electric announced earnings per share of $0.05 on revenue of $18.28B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0331 on revenue of $18.08B.

General Electric shares are up 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.34% from its 52 week high of $14.41 set on March 9. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 16.33% from the start of the year.

General Electric follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

General Electric’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

