GE lifts full-year free cash flow target on recovery hopes By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
2/2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets during a visit at the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

2/2

(Reuters) -General Electric Co lifted its free cash flow forecast for the year on Tuesday, as a recovery in the aviation market is expected to boost demand for the U.S. conglomerate’s jet engines and spare parts.

The Boston-based company said it expects 2021 free cash flow to be $3.5 billion to $5 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

GE’s aviation unit, usually its biggest cash cow, has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic as airlines cut back on flights and grounded aircraft.

But the company said in June it planned for a recovery in the airline market the second half of the year.

Revenue rose to $18.28 billion from $16.81 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

GE reported adjusted profit of 5 cents per share for the quarter, compared with Refinitiv’s average analyst estimate of a profit of 3 cents per share.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR