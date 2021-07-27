GBTC premium matches Bitcoin price crash levels as unlocking fear fades By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

The Grayscale Trust (GBTC) is echoing bullish sentiment in Bitcoin (BTC) as its premium over spot price rises to its highest since May.

Data from analytics resource Bybt shows that on Tuesday, the so-called Grayscale premium stood at -5.88%. The last time it was closer to zero was on May 25.

GBTC premium chart. Source: Bybt
Purpose Bitcoin ETF assets under management chart. Source: Bybt