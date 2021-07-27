Forint stuck at three-month-lows ahead of central bank meeting

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint was stuck

at three-month lows ahead of Tuesday’s central bank meeting as

investors waited to see whether the bank will front-load its

rate tightening cycle or opt for smaller steps.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of

Hungary (NBH) to raise its base rate by 20 basis points to 1.1%.

Traders and analysts have said that a 15 basis-point hike is

already priced in by markets and that a 30 basis-point hike is

needed for the forint to significantly strengthen.

The currency has weakened nearly 4% since the strong levels

seen immediately after the NBH last month raised its base rate

by 30 basis points to 0.9% to fight inflation, becoming the

first in the European Union (EU) to tighten policy.

The forint has been pressured by a weakening global

sentiment in financial markets and debates between the Hungarian

government and the EU over the disbursement of recovery funds.

The forint was trading at 361.90 versus the euro

on Tuesday morning, down 0.08% on the day.

Brokerage Equilor expects a 30 basis-point hike and wrote

that due to higher-than-expected June inflation and the

political tensions “a very strong signal is needed from the side

of monetary policy, which could stabilize the forint’s rate.”

Hungary’s headline inflation rate accelerated

to an annual 5.3% in June from 5.1% in May, its highest in

nearly a decade.

Commerzbank expects a 1.50% policy rate by the end of the

NBH’s tightening cycle.

“It would not matter much for the EUR-HUF exchange rate

whether this is implemented in four 15bp steps, or a more

front-loaded combination of 30bp steps. In any case, 1.50% rate

would not be high enough to produce a stable exchange rate when

inflation is running at 5%,” Commerzbank analysts wrote.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown weakened by 0.15% to

25.720 per euro and the Polish zloty edged down 0.03%

and was trading at 4.5955 as the global risk-off mood kept

currencies in the region under pressure.

Stocks in the region fell, with Warsaw leading

losses with a 1.14% decline.

