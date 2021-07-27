Forint stuck at three-month-lows ahead of central bank meeting

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint was stuck
at three-month lows ahead of Tuesday’s central bank meeting as
investors waited to see whether the bank will front-load its
rate tightening cycle or opt for smaller steps.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of
Hungary (NBH) to raise its base rate by 20 basis points to 1.1%.
Traders and analysts have said that a 15 basis-point hike is
already priced in by markets and that a 30 basis-point hike is
needed for the forint to significantly strengthen.
Article content
The currency has weakened nearly 4% since the strong levels
seen immediately after the NBH last month raised its base rate
by 30 basis points to 0.9% to fight inflation, becoming the
first in the European Union (EU) to tighten policy.
The forint has been pressured by a weakening global
sentiment in financial markets and debates between the Hungarian
government and the EU over the disbursement of recovery funds.
The forint was trading at 361.90 versus the euro
on Tuesday morning, down 0.08% on the day.
Brokerage Equilor expects a 30 basis-point hike and wrote
that due to higher-than-expected June inflation and the
political tensions “a very strong signal is needed from the side
of monetary policy, which could stabilize the forint’s rate.”
Article content
Hungary’s headline inflation rate accelerated
to an annual 5.3% in June from 5.1% in May, its highest in
nearly a decade.
Commerzbank expects a 1.50% policy rate by the end of the
NBH’s tightening cycle.
“It would not matter much for the EUR-HUF exchange rate
whether this is implemented in four 15bp steps, or a more
front-loaded combination of 30bp steps. In any case, 1.50% rate
would not be high enough to produce a stable exchange rate when
inflation is running at 5%,” Commerzbank analysts wrote.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown weakened by 0.15% to
25.720 per euro and the Polish zloty edged down 0.03%
and was trading at 4.5955 as the global risk-off mood kept
currencies in the region under pressure.
Stocks in the region fell, with Warsaw leading
losses with a 1.14% decline.
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Susan Fenton)
