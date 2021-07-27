Fiserv Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Fiserv Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Fiserv (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Fiserv announced earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $3.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $3.73B.

Fiserv shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.55% from its 52 week high of $127.33 set on April 26. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.74% from the start of the year.

Fiserv follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Fiserv’s report follows an earnings matched by ASML ADR on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.87B.

Intel had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $18.53B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $17.81B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar