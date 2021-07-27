Fed Meeting, Global Recovery Gap, Korea Confidence Dips: Eco Day

Article content

Bloomberg Economics anticipates only modest tweaks to the Fed policy statement out of Wednesday’s FOMC meetingThe IMF warned unequal access to vaccines was further widening the recovery gap between advanced and developing economiesSouth Korean consumers turned less optimistic about the economy as the country grapples with its worst coronavirus outbreak to dateIt’s everywhere. At the White House. In consumer data. On earnings calls: Anxiety that inflation is about to gut the economy. Two places it isn’t are the stock and bond marketsBOJ chief Haruhiko Kuroda indicated the geographical spread of its foreign currency-denominated reserves wouldn’t suddenly changeU.S. consumer confidence improved for a sixth straight month in JulyECB policy makers have acknowledged their new push to boost inflation expectations could take quite a while to kick in. The bank should consider keeping some of the flexibility of its bond-buying program, Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos saidBank of Canada officials need to “temper their enthusiasm” that strong inflation readings will be short-lived, a former governor saysPrime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s administration announced the largest public hiring spree in Spain’s recent historyGlobal efforts to tackle climate change suffered another setback this week as India failed to attend a key diplomatic gathering in London

