Everbridge Launches Industry’s First Global Critical Event Management (CEM) CertificationTM Program with Formalized Standards for Enterprise Resilience

Business Wire

Article content Discover, Goldman Sachs, NBCUniversal, Dow and Alexion among FORTUNE 500TM leaders earning prestigious Best in Enterprise ResilienceTMdesignation through rigorous CEM CertificationTM benchmarking

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content BURLINGTON, Mass. — Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced the industry’s first Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification™ Program for assessing an organization’s enterprise resilience. Developed from 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions, Everbridge’s proprietary CEM Standards FrameworkTM and related certification process offer organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking enterprise resilience preparedness. Businesses who achieve CEM CertificationTM status follow proven industry best practices for enterprise resilience to keep their people safe and organizations running, faster. As a part of the launch of the CEM Certification program, several vertical-industry leaders including FORTUNE 500 companies and multi-national corporations have engaged in the evaluation and benchmarking process. Representative organizations awarded the prestigious Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM designation include financial services giants Discover and Goldman Sachs, mass media and entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal, multi-national chemical corporation Dow, and global pharmaceutical leader Alexion. These organizations met or surpassed benchmarks in key measurable areas, demonstrating their commitment to enterprise resilience across digital and physical domains. “Discover’s certification by Everbridge confirms our company’s commitment to keep our employees safe and to ensure that we have an effective business continuity program in place,” said Brad Earman, Security and Intelligence Operations, Discover. Everbridge’s CEM Standards Framework anchors the certification process, which examines an organization’s capabilities across key competencies. The Best in Enterprise Resilience™ designation validates best practices in Critical Event Management (CEM). A strong CEM program helps organizations make better strategic data-driven decisions, enables and protects revenue streams, increases profitability through expense efficiencies, bolsters brand and reputation, drives operational improvements, and fulfills Duty of Care. Categories for potential certification include keeping people safe, maintaining business continuity and operational uptime, optimizing supply chain and supply routes, advancing the interconnectivity, efficiency and safety of smart buildings and the internet of things (IoT), and safeguarding an organization’s brand and reputation through resilient and responsive IT systems in an increasingly virtual world.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Led by the Everbridge Professional Services team, the assessment of these categories leverages the culmination of over 500,000 hours of consultation to several thousands of the world’s largest companies and institutions, helping to keep people safe in over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Any organization (including non-Everbridge customers) can participate in the certification assessment process, which typically takes place over a three- to five-week period. Becoming CEM Certified™ provides organizations with the following benefits: Benchmark performance against industry peers, including areas of strength and opportunities for improvement

Improve resilience planning, budgeting and resource allocation

Drive strong return on investment through targeted initiatives

Demonstrate a commitment to enterprise resilience and duty of care, instilling trust among employees, partners, customers, and investors

Recruit and retain top talent

Formalize recognition at the organizational level for global leadership in enterprise resilience

Reward individual achievement via employee certifications on professional profiles CEM Certification provides an organization’s employees, customers, and stakeholders with the confidence their company stands at the forefront of digital transformation and operates from a position of enterprise-wide resilience. Upon achieving Best in Enterprise Resilience™ status, a certification medallion signals to vendors, partners, and customers the validation of a decidedly ‘resilient’ organization. Re-certified on an annual basis, the Best in Enterprise Resilience™ seal and blockchain-certified digital asset (similar to a non-fungible token – NFT), irrevocably and permanently secures this elite digital award in cyberspace. Legendary design firm Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, creators of many of the world’s most iconic and enduring brands, achieved the Best in Enterprise Resilience™ mark design through their rigorous process of symbol-making to capture the essence of Critical Event Management (CEM). “We congratulate Discover, Goldman Sachs, NBCUniversal, Dow and Alexion, who demonstrated their commitment to meeting the highest standards of readiness and resilience,” said Dr. John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer at Everbridge. “Every company possesses unique operational details – a combination of technologies, physical locations, supply chains and, most importantly, people – all of which are in constant evolution. CEM Certification™ reinforces the strategic imperative to follow global best practices for enterprise resilience. We commend these companies on achieving Best in Enterprise Resilience™.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As per a recently-commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting to evaluate the total impact of implementing CEM best practices through automation based on analysis assuming a multi-billion dollar, multinational corporation looking at cash flow analysis (risk-adjusted estimates), the payback period of deploying CEM best practices stands at approximately three months. The study went on to state, “All of the interviewed executives told Forrester that Everbridge helped them maintain business operations and revenue during critical events.” About Everbridge Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005510/en/ Contacts Everbridge Contacts:

Jeff Young

Media Relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116 Joshua Young

Investor Relations

joshua.young@everbridge.com

781-236-3695 #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.