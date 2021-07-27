Ethereum Begins To Rally After a Recent Decline By CoinQuora

© Reuters Ethereum Begins To Rally After a Recent Decline
- failed to stay above $2400 levels and started a major correction.
- It reached the $1700 support level on July 20 and started to rally the next day.
- ETH price is now approaching the key $2300 level.
Recently, Ethereum failed to stay above $2400 levels and started a major correction against Tether. It reached the $1700 support level on July 20 and started to rally the next day. ETH price is now approaching the key $2300 level which is near its $2400 resistance level.
According to the chart below, it is now showing a double bottom pattern. Looks like the ETH/USDT pair had a strong buying interest near the $2100 and $2000 levels. Now, the price is trading at $2190 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,902,393,103.
