Environmental groups pan Biden planned vehicle emissions rules rewrite

Article content WASHINGTON — Environmental groups on Tuesday criticized an expected Biden administration proposal to revise U.S. vehicle emissions that is set to be released as early as next week that they argue is not aggressive enough in cutting auto pollution. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are reviewing then President Donald Trump’s March 2020 rollback of fuel economy standards to require 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5% yearly boosts set in 2012 by then President Barack Obama’s administration.

Article content The proposed rules are expected to be similar in overall vehicle emissions reductions to California’s 2019 deal with Ford Motor, Volkswagen, Honda Motor and others that aims to improve fuel economy 3.7% annually between 2022-2026, sources briefed on the matter said. NHTSA and EPA declined to comment on the details of the planned proposal, which is expected to begin with revisions to the 2023 model year. The Associated Press reported earlier the 2026 model year requirements could be higher than the Obama 5% annual hike. Consumer Reports said its analysis has shown the California framework would only deliver about half of the consumer and climate benefits of the original Obama standards and many groups have called for tougher rules. Consumer Reports said it is “urging the Biden administration to put much stronger standards in place.”