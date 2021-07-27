Ed Sheeran Shares He Almost Quit Music

“I found myself getting really sad and having zero purpose, even though I was putting time and effort into being a dad.”

Thinking about how you haven’t heard from Ed Sheeran in a while? Well, it’s because he almost called it quits as an artist.

It’s true! Speaking with Sirius XM Hits 1, he said he was “searching” for who he was outside of his music during his year off, and that after the birth of his daughter, he was just going to focus on being a dad.


He shares an 11-month-old named Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

“I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore,'” he said. “I found myself getting really sad and having zero purpose, even though I was putting time and effort into being a dad.”


But he realized that it was more important for his daughter to grow up “knowing that her parents have the work ethic” and “love creating.”


However, that didn’t make the transition back to the music world any easier: “I slowly got back into music that way, and then the creative process sort of started flowing again. But there was a long period of time where I just didn’t really know. Everything was directionless.”


The “Bad Habits” singer opened up about the pressure to make an “even bigger” album at the behest of his family and the expectations from everyone around him: “I know they’re saying it to be supportive, but…maybe it should just be an album,” he said.

The singer-songwriter also revealed his newfound work-life balance. Inspired by Eminem‘s approach, he now treats making music like any typical 9-5 job, meaning he has more time to spend with his family.

Now that he’s making music again, he reflected on a track by a certain artist we all know and love that made him stop in admiration: Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Driver’s License.”


“I remember first hearing [the song,] and being like, ‘This is an incredible tune,'” he said. “And then finding out she was 17 — that was the age that I started writing songs, and I did not write a song of that caliber. I couldn’t sing at that caliber either.”

So…Ed and Olivia collab in the works?

