Dua Lipa Addresses DaBaby’s Anti-Gay Comments

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

That’s great Dua, but when are we dropping him off his feature on “Levitating?”

DaBaby has quickly solidified himself as one of the most problematic musicians in the game right now.

And over the weekend, he continued his questionable decision-making by bringing Tory out on his Rolling Loud set — right after Megan Thee Stallion performed.


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Having worked with him before, Dua Lipa took to her Instagram story to address his remarks, writing, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Dua Lipa addresses violently homophobic comments made by DaBaby at Rolling Loud:

“I’m surprised and horrified… I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”


Dua Lipa / Twitter: @PopCrave / Via Twitter: @PopCrave

After his comments took Twitter by storm, DaBaby began trending, and people were just really confused and hurt by what he said.

dababy being homophobic talking about spreading HIV/AIDS while performing in front of a crowd of 1000s of ppl in a global pandemic is a juicy contradiction


Twitter: @_anichelle / Via Twitter: @_anichelle

So DaBaby made homophobic comments, ignorant comments about women’s bodies, comments about spread of HIV/AIDS, &amp; brought out Tory Lanez immediately after Meg’s set all in the same Rolling Loud performance in front of thousands with a growing pandemic variant spike in the city?


Twitter: @FelicityWill / Via Twitter: @FelicityWill

The fact that the blogs are really trying to skip around Dababy saying homophobic slurs at the rolling loud concert is just egregious af… like why tf would he say that shit.. VERY UNNECESSARY AND UNCALLED FOR.


Twitter: @MelW__ / Via Twitter: @MelW__

Later on Monday, the rapper went on his Instagram Live to double-down on his comments, spreading more stigma about those who live with HIV.

Prior to her statement, fans began calling for the pop phenom to remove DaBaby from the hit remix of her track, “Levitating” — which she has yet to address.


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR