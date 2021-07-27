Dua Lipa Addresses DaBaby’s Anti-Gay Comments

Having worked with him before, Dua Lipa took to her Instagram story to address his remarks, writing, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

