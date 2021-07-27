Dexlab to Launch the First-Ever Solana-Centric Minting and Management Platform By CoinQuora

  • Dexlab to launch the first-ever Solana-centric minting and management platform.
  • The platform doesn’t require any coding knowledge as it is simple in its outlay.

Dexlab announced the launch of the first-ever Solana-centric minting and management platform — MintingLab.

According to Dexlab, the decentralized exchange (DEX), MintingLab is the first accessible token minting and management on Solana.

Dexlab is a DEX where Solana projects mint and list their tokens. As for Solana, it is a blockchain that supports developers who build scalable crypto apps worldwide.

Talking about MintingLab, the Dexlab team said that the platform doesn’t require any coding knowledge as it is simple in its outlay and extremely easy to operate. As per the team behind MintingLab, using the Decentralized Exchange DEX Launchpad makes it possible to mint, issue, and list tokens with a few…

