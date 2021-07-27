Dash launches retail consumer app for shopping in stores across America By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
has announced the launch of DashDirect — a consumer app that allows users to spend the DASH cryptocurrency in stores across America.

In an announcement released on Tuesday, Dash revealed that the new customer-focused app will offer up to 12% in savings on purchases by users.