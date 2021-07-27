DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #2 + Elon Musk’s Injection By DailyCoin



DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #2 + Elon Musk’s Injection



All hail memes. While cryptocurrencies are returning to the green after the dip, it’s perhaps even more interesting to take another look at the memes from last week. It’s a curious feeling when meta humour becomes meta-meta humour, so don’t be skeptical, sometimes memes can save you your money if you observe them from the right angle!

The Week of Fear

Newbies tend to take on this cat’s appearance during each dip. They think Armageddon is happening, when in fact, such crypto swings are expected once every several months. For those who are already savvy in this – just look at this ridiculous cat

Investors seeing #cryptocrash trending again pic.twitter.com/mXFswif33b — Abdul Mujeeb (@abdulmujeebmse1) July 20, 2021

#btc #eth #ada #link #doge #matic #icp #fil #aave #egld #rune pic.twitter.com/lOBw0YFALW — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) July 19, 2021

Wrong Direction, DOGE

From cats to dogs. Actually, the crypto community still isn’t sure which is their favourite. After Elon Musk’s shiba inu obsession, we might return to cats like the ancient Egyptians. In this case, the caption on this tweet is absolutely right about the dog – “at least it’s cute tho.”

that’s the wrong direction, $doge(at least it’s cute tho) pic.twitter.com/pbSSwrmpGy — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 19, 2021

The Life of a Crypto HODLer

In terms of market dips, even Kraken, one of the biggest crypto exchanges, has been trolling crypto sentiment. Indeed, trading/HODLing is honest work, but on the other hand, maybe they wanted to poke at a faulty approach. Who knows?

#Bitcoin hodlers right now pic.twitter.com/xCXVntDah6 — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) July 18, 2021

Regulators Gonna Regulate

Crypto regulations are the true concurrent story. Some countries are going hard, while others easily implement them. However, in either case the crypto community seems quite calm in mocking them. That is, of course, until the next great miner migration happens.

Governments trying to ban #bitcoin be like… pic.twitter.com/uabno1vZI2 — Meme Hub (@BitcoinMemeHub) July 19, 2021

Elon Musk’s Meme Injection

Waking up on Monday and checking Twitter, we didn’t expect to find an entire feed flooded with Elon Musk’s memes. The prankster posted 6 new memes during the weekend. That’s probably just what famous people do when they have a free moment. You have to hand it to him though, some of the memes are good.

Governments trying to ban #bitcoin be like… pic.twitter.com/uabno1vZI2 — Bitcoin Meme Hub (@BitcoinMemeHub) July 19, 2021

And finally pic.twitter.com/TcgwMSyjAy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021

pic.twitter.com/WofKUxe3ps — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/C3xC2J0K0o — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021

Ethereum-Ethiopia Memes

On Friday, peculiar situation occurred in a Jack Dorsey tweet, in which he put the #ETH hashtag together with Ethiopian flag. If you’d like to know more about what happened, here’s our article on the situation.

pic.twitter.com/1DK6R9d1Gi — Bitcoin Meme Hub (@BitcoinMemeHub) July 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/sE1Nggw3iy — Toni.Hodl (@Stacking_sats_) July 22, 2021

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin