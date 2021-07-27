DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #2 + Elon Musk’s Injection By DailyCoin

DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #2 + Elon Musk’s Injection
All hail memes. While cryptocurrencies are returning to the green after the dip, it’s perhaps even more interesting to take another look at the memes from last week. It’s a curious feeling when meta humour becomes meta-meta humour, so don’t be skeptical, sometimes memes can save you your money if you observe them from the right angle!
The Week of Fear
Newbies tend to take on this cat’s appearance during each dip. They think Armageddon is happening, when in fact, such crypto swings are expected once every several months. For those who are already savvy in this – just look at this ridiculous cat
Investors seeing #cryptocrash trending again pic.twitter.com/mXFswif33b
— Abdul Mujeeb (@abdulmujeebmse1) July 20, 2021
#btc #eth #ada #link #doge #matic #icp #fil #aave #egld #rune pic.twitter.com/lOBw0YFALW
— Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) July 19, 2021
Wrong Direction, DOGE
From cats to dogs. Actually, the crypto community still isn’t sure which is their favourite. After Elon Musk’s shiba inu obsession, we might return to cats like the ancient Egyptians. In this case, the caption on this tweet is absolutely right about the dog – “at least it’s cute tho.”
that’s the wrong direction, $doge(at least it’s cute tho) pic.twitter.com/pbSSwrmpGy
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 19, 2021
The Life of a Crypto HODLer
In terms of market dips, even Kraken, one of the biggest crypto exchanges, has been trolling crypto sentiment. Indeed, trading/HODLing is honest work, but on the other hand, maybe they wanted to poke at a faulty approach. Who knows?
#Bitcoin hodlers right now pic.twitter.com/xCXVntDah6
— Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) July 18, 2021
Regulators Gonna Regulate
Crypto regulations are the true concurrent story. Some countries are going hard, while others easily implement them. However, in either case the crypto community seems quite calm in mocking them. That is, of course, until the next great miner migration happens.
Governments trying to ban #bitcoin be like… pic.twitter.com/uabno1vZI2
— Meme Hub (@BitcoinMemeHub) July 19, 2021
Elon Musk’s Meme Injection
Waking up on Monday and checking Twitter, we didn’t expect to find an entire feed flooded with Elon Musk’s memes. The prankster posted 6 new memes during the weekend. That’s probably just what famous people do when they have a free moment. You have to hand it to him though, some of the memes are good.
And finally pic.twitter.com/TcgwMSyjAy
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021
pic.twitter.com/WofKUxe3ps
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/C3xC2J0K0o
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021
Ethereum-Ethiopia Memes
On Friday, peculiar situation occurred in a Jack Dorsey tweet, in which he put the #ETH hashtag together with Ethiopian flag. If you’d like to know more about what happened, here’s our article on the situation.
pic.twitter.com/1DK6R9d1Gi
— Bitcoin Meme Hub (@BitcoinMemeHub) July 23, 2021
pic.twitter.com/sE1Nggw3iy
— Toni.Hodl (@Stacking_sats_) July 22, 2021
