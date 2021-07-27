DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #2 + Elon Musk’s Injection By DailyCoin

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

DailyCoin’s Crypto Memes of the Week #2 + Elon Musk’s Injection

All hail memes. While cryptocurrencies are returning to the green after the dip, it’s perhaps even more interesting to take another look at the memes from last week. It’s a curious feeling when meta humour becomes meta-meta humour, so don’t be skeptical, sometimes memes can save you your money if you observe them from the right angle!

The Week of Fear

Newbies tend to take on this cat’s appearance during each dip. They think Armageddon is happening, when in fact, such crypto swings are expected once every several months. For those who are already savvy in this – just look at this ridiculous cat

Wrong Direction, DOGE

From cats to dogs. Actually, the crypto community still isn’t sure which is their favourite. After Elon Musk’s shiba inu obsession, we might return to cats like the ancient Egyptians. In this case, the caption on this tweet is absolutely right about the dog – “at least it’s cute tho.”

The Life of a Crypto HODLer

In terms of market dips, even Kraken, one of the biggest crypto exchanges, has been trolling crypto sentiment. Indeed, trading/HODLing is honest work, but on the other hand, maybe they wanted to poke at a faulty approach. Who knows?

Regulators Gonna Regulate

Crypto regulations are the true concurrent story. Some countries are going hard, while others easily implement them. However, in either case the crypto community seems quite calm in mocking them. That is, of course, until the next great miner migration happens.

Elon Musk’s Meme Injection

Waking up on Monday and checking Twitter, we didn’t expect to find an entire feed flooded with Elon Musk’s memes. The prankster posted 6 new memes during the weekend. That’s probably just what famous people do when they have a free moment. You have to hand it to him though, some of the memes are good.

Ethereum-Ethiopia Memes

On Friday, peculiar situation occurred in a Jack Dorsey tweet, in which he put the #ETH hashtag together with Ethiopian flag. If you’d like to know more about what happened, here’s our article on the situation.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR