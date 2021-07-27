Crypto as a National Currency Is a Step Too Far By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

International Monetary Fund: Crypto as a National Currency Is a Step Too Far
  • The International Monetary Fund issued a warning against El Salvador’s law.
  • The IMF officials warned that adopting Bitcoin as a national currency “could be dire.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a warning against El Salvador’s Bitcoin law.

According to IMF officials, making any crypto a legal tender “is an inadvisable shortcut” to more inclusive financial services.

The IMF officials warned that some of the consequences of a country adopting Bitcoin as a national currency “could be dire.”

Yesterday, IMF officials Tobias Adrian and Rhoda Weeks-Brown wrote about making crypto a legal tender. They noted that new digital forms of money have the potential to provide cheaper and faster payments. Also, it has the potential to enhance financial inclusion, resilience, and competition among payment providers. And help cross-border transfers.

However, the 2 officials said,

But doing so is not straightforward. It requires significant investmen…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR