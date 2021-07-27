Crude Inventory Fell 4.7 Million Barrels Last Week: API By Investing.com

Investing.com — fell 4.7 million barrels last week, more than the expected draw of 3.4 million barrels, according to data released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute.

The price of U.S. crude benchmark edged up 0.08%, to $71.97, while the price of international standardcrude rose 0.1% to $73.78 in late afternoon trading.

The API report said inventory fell by 6.226 million barrels and stocks fell 1.882 million barrels.

The government’s own report on fuel stocks is due out Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET (1400 GMT).

 

