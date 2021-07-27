Credit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs’ Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs (NYSE:)’ David Wildermuth as its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland’s second-biggest bank.
“I am delighted to welcome David to Credit Suisse, where he will help shape the Group’s enhanced risk management framework, an essential part of the bank’s strategic realignment currently underway,” Chairman António Horta-Osório said in a statement.
Wildermuth will assume the role on February 1, 2022 at the latest, the Swiss bank said.
