Copper Lake Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I) (“Copper Lake” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held via conference call on July 21, 2021.

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

A total of 46,382,597 shares representing 26.46% of the total issued and outstanding shares at the record date of the AGM were voted.

Shareholders passed all resolutions set out in the management information circular of the Company dated June 23, 2021, including the re-election of the incumbent directors, setting the number of directors at five, the re-appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s auditor, the approval of Copper Lake’s stock option plan as required annually by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the continuance of the Company from the province of British Columbia into Ontario. The percent of votes in favor of the various motions ranged from 99.67% to 99.99%.

About Copper Lake Resources

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian company currently focused on advancing properties located in Ontario, Canada.

