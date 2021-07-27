Consumers’ sweet tooth helps Lindt & Spruengli shine By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chocolates are displayed during the annual news conference of Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli in Kilchberg, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH (Reuters) – Strong demand for Lindor and Excellence chocolates boosted sales and profit at Switzerland’s Lindt & Spruengli in the first half, allowing it to raise its full-year guidance as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic waned.

The global chocolate confectionery market is still sluggish, but Lindt, whose organic sales dropped 6% last year, is now seeing demand for its upmarket chocolates recover due to continued investment in marketing and new products.

“Group sales have almost returned to their pre-COVID-19 trajectory,” Chief Financial Officer Martin Hug told investors on a call on Tuesday.

He said the group had seen “exceptional growth” of 17.4% in the first half and gained market share in all its regions, with just its own stores and travel retail still below pre-pandemic levels.

Hug said growth would slow in the second half due to tougher comparisons, but was expected to be in the “lower double-digit range” for the full year, above previous guidance for 6-8% growth.

“We have benefited a lot from in-home consumption, now people will go out more,” Hug said.

The group’s participation certificates were up 3% at 0912 GMT, making it the best performer in a 0.6% weaker European food sector index.

Analysts at Vontobel and Kepler Cheuvreux called the results “mind-blowing” and “out of this world strong”.

Net profit hit a record for Lindt’s traditionally weaker first half at 101.6 million Swiss francs ($110.9 million), fivefold the amount recorded in the year-ago period and almost twice as much as expected in a Refinitiv poll.

The Zurich-based company expects an operating margin “at the upper end of 13%-14%” this year in spite of higher packaging and staffing costs, Hug said.

Lindt confirmed its medium-term target of 5%-7% organic growth and an operating margin of 15% from 2022 onwards. It said its share buyback programme of up to 750 million francs was on track and set a goal to make all its packaging recyclable by 2025.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR