CoinBurp Introduces a ‘Coinbase for NFTs’ Super Wallet By CoinQuora

CoinBurp Introduces a ‘Coinbase for NFTs’ Super Wallet
- CoinBurp (BURP) recently conducted their IEO with KuCoin.
- They introduced CoinBurp Wallet that includes both DeFi and NFT support.
- KuCoin shares details on CoinBurp activity with up to 3000 USDT reward pool.
On Friday, CoinBurp ($BURP), the UK-based crypto brokerage, conducted their Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) with KuCoin. More so, CoinBurp introduced a ‘super wallet’ that includes both Decentralized Finance and NFT support, connecting the worlds of CeFi and DeFi.
Notably, the DeFi space has grown to become a $71.3 billion industry during the last few years. However, its user growth has remained steady mainly because of the complexity and literacy. Thus, CoinBurp is launching a ‘super wallet’ to facilitate users to step into the world of DeFi.
In addition to providing a CeFi-to-DeFi bridge, the CoinBurp wallet aims to become the ‘Coinbase for N…
