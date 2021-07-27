CoinBurp Introduces a ‘Coinbase for NFTs’ Super Wallet By CoinQuora



CoinBurp Introduces a ‘Coinbase for NFTs’ Super Wallet



CoinBurp (BURP) recently conducted their IEO with KuCoin.

They introduced CoinBurp Wallet that includes both DeFi and NFT support.

KuCoin shares details on CoinBurp activity with up to 3000 USDT reward pool.

On Friday, CoinBurp ($BURP), the UK-based crypto brokerage, conducted their Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) with KuCoin. More so, CoinBurp introduced a ‘super wallet’ that includes both Decentralized Finance and NFT support, connecting the worlds of CeFi and DeFi.

Notably, the DeFi space has grown to become a $71.3 billion industry during the last few years. However, its user growth has remained steady mainly because of the complexity and literacy. Thus, CoinBurp is launching a ‘super wallet’ to facilitate users to step into the world of DeFi.

In addition to providing a CeFi-to-DeFi bridge, the CoinBurp wallet aims to become the ‘Coinbase for N…

