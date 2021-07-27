Coinbase Sued Over NASDAQ Listing By CoinQuora



Another Lawsuit: Coinbase Sued Over NASDAQ Listing



Coinbase is on the wire again as it faces another lawsuit.

This time, the lawsuit is over the NASDAQ offering made in April 2021.

The previous lawsuit was over a ‘misleading’ Dogecoin ad campaign.

Coinbase is under fire again. This time the notable cryptocurrency exchange is facing a lawsuit over a NASDAQ listing. Specifically, the lawsuit pertains to the direct offering made by the company in April 2021.

In detail, this offering allowed trading Coinbase (COIN) options on the NASDAQ. This launch of the equity on the stock offered another way for investors to bet on the movement of the price of COIN.

To highlight, the offering had Coinbase make 114,850,769 shares of its class A common stock. Once ready, the public began buying the stocks. Notably, the shares began trading on the NASDAQ at $381.

Howev…

