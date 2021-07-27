Cloudbeds Launches Websites, A Complete Website Design and Development Solution Provides Independent Hoteliers Inviting, Informative, and Intuitive Websites to Attract Guests and Increase Revenues by up to 20% with Direct Bookings.

Sn Diego, CA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform, announced the launch of Cloudbeds Websites, a complete website design, and development service for hoteliers. Cloudbeds is the only Top 10 property management system offering independent hoteliers a full-service website solution to enhance their brand and avoid costly OTA commissions.

Cloudbeds Websites is a robust website design and development solution that includes all the tools required to create unique and highly functional websites. The websites integrate with Cloudbeds’ award-winning hospitality management suite to provide a seamless booking and reservations management experience for guests and owners. Unlike DIY web design providers, each hotelier partners with a Cloudbeds website designer who works closely with the hotelier to design and build their website. A Cloudbeds Website is typically up and running within 30 days or less from initial kick-off to fully published on the web.

Highlights include:

Unique templates: Choose from professionally made, modern templates designed for the hotel industry.

Safe and secure: SSL certificates and adhere to all current internet laws per region.

Integrated with Cloudbeds: Customizable Cloudbeds booking engine widgets for a seamless direct booking experience.

Fully Responsive: Delivers an excellent customer experience on every device – mobile, tablet, and desktop.

SEO friendly: Adheres to SEO best practices to ensure the hoteliers’ property ranks in Google search.

Analytics: Make data-driven decisions to improve marketing strategies with our built-in analytics dashboard.

Social Media widgets and the ability to connect third-party applications and widgets.

24/7/365 Support: Included support makes it easy for hoteliers to obtain in-country support.

“The best part of Cloudbeds Websites is that it truly enhances our guest journey. It has created a point of contact where they can find us and book directly, saving us tons of money on OTA commissions,” states Yana Taylor, Owner, Bell in the Woods, USA, “Plus, it looks and works beautifully. Our web designer was easy to work with. It was a great experience and a worthwhile investment in our business.”

“I never thought creating a beautiful website for my property could be so easy,” says James Schuler, Owner, from Amber Hotel, Switzerland, “My web designer from Cloudbeds was quick and made the process very easy – I had an excellent experience getting my site up and running.”

“I would recommend working with Cloudbeds Websites to any independent hotelier. Our web designer went the extra mile to find the best design and functionality for our property, “ says Maria Martinkova, Owner, Soller Plaza, Spain, “We’re happy to say that we now have a website that we’re proud to share that showcases our unique property in Mallorca.” “ Plus, it’s seamlessly integrated with our Cloudbeds booking engine and channel manager, making reservation management a breeze.”

“Cloudbeds Websites underscores our commitment to providing high-value tools for independent hotels to enhance their business and make their lives easier,” says France Mendoza, Professional Services Manager, Cloudbeds. “Websites will help them attract more guests, increase revenues, and better promote their brand in a highly competitive industry.”

According to a 2017 Iowa State University dissertation, “Hotel websites have become a critical marketing tool as they present the hotel directly to consumers. A hotel-branded website is reported to have the lowest cost a hotel pays to acquire a new customer among all the online booking channels. Direct booking saves intermediaries’ fees including commissions (5% – 10%) levied by travel agencies and $3 to $5 per transaction fees charged by a global distribution system (GDS).”

About Cloudbeds

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is the fastest-growing hospitality management platform in the world. Its SaaS platform provides tools to manage better properties of all types and sizes, allowing property managers and owners more time to focus on their guests while building revenue, driving bookings and increasing operational efficiencies. Trusted by more than 20,000 hotels, hostels, inns, and alternative accommodations in more than 157 countries, the Cloudbeds suite is a fully integrated platform of capabilities designed to help properties unify their management, reservations, and booking systems, grow revenue, and automate workflows with confidence and ease. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

