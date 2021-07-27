Close to $75M funding to increase high-speed internet access in Quebec

Canada’s aim is to reach 100 per cent high-speed connectivity across the country by 2030

Article content Fundingportal’s AI-driven data indicates that the telecommunications and broadcasting industry received the most funding last week, with close to $75 million going toward four broadband connectivity projects. These projects will result in close to 12,000 Quebec households in the Capitale-Nationale, Saguenay Lac St. Jean, Fjord-du-Saguenay, Lanaudiere and Laurentides regions gaining access to high-speed internet, which has now become an essential service. While many Canadians take high-speed connectivity for granted, two million Canadians still struggle to obtain a reliable internet connection. This affects their ability to obtain information, impacts education, reduces employment opportunities and makes it difficult for businesses to operate.

Article content The Federation of Canadian Municipalities estimates that the federal government will need to invest at least $400 million per year over the next 10 years to reach a point where all Canadians are operating equally. Billions of dollars earmarked for broadband communications The federal government has a goal of achieving high-speed broadband connectivity in 98 per cent of the country by 2026. By 2030, the aim is to reach 100 per cent. To support this, The Government of Canada has earmarked billions of dollars for rural and remote broadband communications funding. This includes $1.75 billion committed to the Universal Broadband Fund. Provincial and municipal governments are also contributing to broadband initiatives across many regions.