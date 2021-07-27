Chubb Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Chubb Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Chubb (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Chubb announced earnings per share of $3.62 on revenue of $9.55B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3 on revenue of $8.39B.

Chubb shares are up 50% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.38% from its 52 week high of $179.01 set on March 18. They are outperforming the which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

Chubb follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Chubb’s report follows an earnings beat by Bank of America on July 14, who reported EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7706 on revenue of $21.8B.

Wells Fargo&Co had beat expectations on July 14 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $20.27B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9752 on revenue of $17.76B.

