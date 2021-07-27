Home Business Chicago Bulls team up with Shopify to launch NFT series By Cointelegraph

The NBA’s Chicago Bulls have launched NFTs depicting six championship wins from the 1990s via leading e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE:).

Shopify is a multinational firm that provides website-based storefronts and payments infrastructure. Shopify president, Harley Finklestein, announced the NFT drop on Twitter earlier today.

The Bulls Legacy Collection, Drop 1: nft.bulls.com