Ceterus Introduces Affordable Bookkeeping and Tax Solutions For Small Businesses “Done for You” approach gives owners more time to recruit and train staff and address the issues associated with re-opening post-pandemic

North Charleston, SC, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accounting technology company Ceterus announces new, affordable bookkeeping and tax solutions for small businesses that focus on delivering accurate books and taxes prepared for filing without any changes to existing solutions for payroll, point-of-sale, and banking. Re-opening and recovery for small businesses post-pandemic is requiring owners to take on more day-to-day responsibilities than before COVID. Challenges in hiring staff and meeting increased customer demands mean owners are focusing more on business operations and have less time for bookkeeping and tax preparation. Unlike alternatives, Ceterus Bookkeeping + Tax Solutions are priced by the complexity of the bookkeeping requirements, not the size of the business or providers of the services already in place.

“The cost to address bookkeeping and tax requirements for small businesses is not a factor of expense volume, revenue, or the number of employees. It’s a big business approach to charging more for doing the same, and doesn’t make sense for small business owners,” says Ceterus Chief Solutions Officer, Derek Carter.

With bookkeeping solutions starting at $199 per month, Ceterus Bookkeeping + Tax Solutions scale to meet the requirements of small business owners based on their needs, not their size. Delivering financial statements by the 15th of every month means small business owners can focus on their operations knowing their books are current and accurate.

