Celebs React To Simone Biles Leaving The Olympics

In an official statement, the USA Gymnastics confirmed that Biles is out from the team final competition “due to a medical issue.” The statement continued: “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”
As you can probably imagine, TONS of celebrities came out with messages of support. The Today Show host Hoda Kotb had a truly kind and sincere note to Simone, saying that the gold medalist had “already won.”
Celeb fashion designer Christian Siriano also sent love…
Actor Ellen Barkin had some words of wisdom.
Actor and activist Rosanna Arquette reminded us that “trauma lives deep inside all survivors…”
TV host Andy Cohen sent his support to Simone.
Aimee Carrero, who voices She-Ra on Netflix and Princess Elena on the Disney Channel animated series Elena of Avalor, thanked Simone and said she “deserves rest.”
Figure skater Adam Rippon sent Simone “SO much love.”
Former linebacker, author and TV host Emmanuel Acho reacted with emotion around Simone’s exit AND tennis pro Naomi Osaka being knocked out of the Olympics only a few hours before.
Former basketball star Rex Chapman said what we’re all thinking.
Love you, Simone!!! Health (physical AND mental) should ALWAYS come first.
