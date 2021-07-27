Celebs React To Simone Biles Leaving The Olympics

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
12

“It’s easy to forget she’s still human. WE LOVE YOU.”

In an official statement, the USA Gymnastics confirmed that Biles is out from the team final competition “due to a medical issue.” The statement continued: “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

As you can probably imagine, TONS of celebrities came out with messages of support. The Today Show host Hoda Kotb had a truly kind and sincere note to Simone, saying that the gold medalist had “already won.”

Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault… stayed and cheered on her teammates… got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym

Celeb fashion designer Christian Siriano also sent love…

Actor Ellen Barkin had some words of wisdom.

When you’ve been trained to ignore pain, you ignore pain. #SimoneBiles https://t.co/bhpx9VCvR7

Actor and activist Rosanna Arquette reminded us that “trauma lives deep inside all survivors…”

Larry Nassar sexually assaulted many many gymnasts including Simone Biles .that trauma lives deep inside all survivors as ptsd and can be triggered under stress she is a hero and will always be

TV host Andy Cohen sent his support to Simone.

Aimee Carrero, who voices She-Ra on Netflix and Princess Elena on the Disney Channel animated series Elena of Avalor, thanked Simone and said she “deserves rest.”

Simone Biles deserves rest, thanks for her exceptional service, and us to leave her the fuck in peace. #TokyoOlympics

Figure skater Adam Rippon sent Simone “SO much love.”

I can’t imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she’s still human. WE LOVE YOU.

Former linebacker, author and TV host Emmanuel Acho reacted with emotion around Simone’s exit AND tennis pro Naomi Osaka being knocked out of the Olympics only a few hours before.

Simone Biles is out of the women’s Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo *AND* Naomi Osaka knocked out in round 3. Noooooo!!

#Olympics

Former basketball star Rex Chapman said what we’re all thinking.


Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / Via twitter.com / RexChapman/status/1420008384284307460

Love you, Simone!!! Health (physical AND mental) should ALWAYS come first.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR