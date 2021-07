Celebrities Who Used To Be Roommates

Getty Images



Chase and Rudy lived together while they filmed Season 1 of Outer Banks, and the rest of the cast was also in close proximity. Chase told Refinery 29, “Rudy and I were roommates. [Jonathan] lived down the hall. Maddie was a floor below us. Austin [North] was three doors down. In our house, we had this giant beanbag chair, and whether it was UFC fights or jamming out to music, or going to the beach, there was so much to do. … It was a constant party, hanging out with each other. You never knew who was going to be asleep in the living room in the morning.”