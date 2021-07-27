CDC will recommend K-12 students, teachers wear masks regardless of vaccinations -sources By Reuters

CNN and the Washington Post reported the planned announcement earlier. Asked about the change to guidance for students and teachers, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said “this is new guidance that is being issued by the CDC.”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday plans to recommend all kindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers wear masks regardless of vaccination status, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Detroit resident Birdie Taylor sits with her grandchildren in the waiting area after receiving their first dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with th

