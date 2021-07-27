Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.244320 by 02:54 (06:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $40.156910B, or 2.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.215022 to $1.269624 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.73%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.447507B or 2.27% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0372 to $1.3974 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 49.42% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,049.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.97% on the day.

was trading at $2,190.52 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $698.672285B or 47.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $257.750405B or 17.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.