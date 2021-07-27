Carbon Streaming Goes Public on the Neo Exchange

Backed by an industry-leading management team, Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG-principled investment vehicle providing investors with exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. The Company also brings capital to projects in order to accelerate global initiatives to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

TORONTO — Today, NEO welcomed Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) to ring the bell in celebration of its listing on the NEO Exchange. Carbon Streaming’s Common Shares and Warrants are now available for trading on NEO under the symbols NETZ and NETZ.WT .

“This is an exciting time for Carbon Streaming and we are delighted to be listing with the NEO Exchange, which embodies our shared values of innovation and excellence,” commented Justin Cochrane, President and CEO of Carbon Streaming. “NEO has proven to be a responsive and supportive partner throughout this process, and we are proud to share our public debut with them as we scale and accelerate our investment into the global carbon credit marketplace.”

With today’s launch, Carbon Streaming has become the latest in a steady pipeline of companies in the clean energy sector to list on the NEO Exchange, a Tier 1 Canadian exchange fueling the innovation economy.

“Carbon Streaming today joins an ever-expanding group of innovative, NEO-listed companies that are actively working towards a better tomorrow,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “With a growing focus on climate change and decarbonization, many companies around the world will need to rely on carbon credits as they strive for net zero carbon emissions. A massive carbon credits market is burgeoning and Carbon Streaming is making it easily accessible for all types of investors. We are extremely proud to be their exchange partner of choice, not only because we are enabling Carbon Streaming to grow their innovative investment and financing solutions to address climate risk, but because we are both committed to doing what is right, within our respective industries.”

Investors can trade shares of NETZ through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. NEO is home to over 150 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

