Canadian union announces strike action against Bombardier, DeHavilland

MONTREAL — Canada’s largest private sector union said on Tuesday that strike action is commencing against De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) and business jet maker Bombardier Inc. after failing to reach agreements before a 10 am ET deadline.

Unifor said it is in contract talks for a combined 2,200 workers at the same Toronto facility that produces Bombardier’s Global large-cabin business jets and DeHavilland’s Dash-8-Q400 turboprops.

A Bombardier spokesman said the two sides were still in talks. DeHavilland could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Dan Grebler)