Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in

China’s equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for

U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries

about the economic outlook.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the

greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2538 to 1.2594.

“Today’s market price action has been driven by events in

China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment,”

said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and

Monex Canada.

U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond

yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet

giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest

rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove

profit-taking.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so

its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global

growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a

barrel.

The Bank of Canada’s pledge to let the economy run hot could

be tested by inflation that’s already at a decade-high level,

with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered

during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into

record savings.

The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for

release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the

basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a

higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices

soar.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above

the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David

Gregorio)

