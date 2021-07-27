Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in
China’s equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for
U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries
about the economic outlook.
The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the
greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of
1.2538 to 1.2594.
“Today’s market price action has been driven by events in
China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment,”
said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and
Monex Canada.
U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond
yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet
giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest
rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove
profit-taking.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global
growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a
barrel.
The Bank of Canada’s pledge to let the economy run hot could
be tested by inflation that’s already at a decade-high level,
with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered
during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into
record savings.
The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for
release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the
basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a
higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices
soar.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above
the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%.
