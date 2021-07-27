Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in

China’s equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for

U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries

about the economic outlook.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the

greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2538 to 1.2594.

“Today’s market price action has been driven by events in

China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment,”