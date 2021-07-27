Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged lower

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in

China’s stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for

U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries

about the economic outlook.

World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese

internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond

yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate

decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace

of global economic recovery has peaked.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so

its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global

growth.

U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a

barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower

at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents.

Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last

week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the

Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for

release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the

basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a

higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices

soar.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the

five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR