California State University system to require COVID vaccination from fall term By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The California State University system will require students, faculty and staff on its campuses from the fall term to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the university system announced on Tuesday.
“We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses,” CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro said on the university system’s website.
