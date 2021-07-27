BTC gains 15% in 3 hours amid tight squeeze By Cointelegraph

BTC gains 15% in 3 hours amid tight squeeze
The price of (BTC) has surged more than 10% over just a few hours earlier today, with prices quickly surging from roughly $35,000 to tag just shy of $40,000 on Monday.
Price action shows a violent short squeeze that occurred as prices broke above $35,000, with bullish momentum suddenly accelerating as prices quickly rallied 15% from roughly $34,000 to $39,800 over the course of less than three hours.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.