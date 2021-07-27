BTC gains 15% in 3 hours amid tight squeeze By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The price of (BTC) has surged more than 10% over just a few hours earlier today, with prices quickly surging from roughly $35,000 to tag just shy of $40,000 on Monday.

Price action shows a violent short squeeze that occurred as prices broke above $35,000, with bullish momentum suddenly accelerating as prices quickly rallied 15% from roughly $34,000 to $39,800 over the course of less than three hours.