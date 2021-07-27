Brazil sugar output down in July, cane yields fall 14%

Article content

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK — Brazil’s center-south (CS) mills produced 2.94 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of July, 2.8% less than a year ago, as agricultural yields in the fields fall way behind last season’s levels, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Cane crush in the region was 45.6 million tonnes in the first half of July, 2.3% less than a year ago, while ethanol production increased 1.1% to 2.16 billion liters, Unica said.

Agricultural yield, or the volume of cane per hectare, was down 14% in the first half of July from a year earlier, based on preliminary information from 24 mills.