BOJ’s Kuroda calls for ‘learning by doing’ approach on climate change

TOKYO — Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will roll out steps deemed important for dealing with climate change, and stand ready to modify them as needed.

Kuroda said the BOJ must assist private-sector efforts to combat climate change as increasing natural disasters and a transition towards a carbon-free society could affect economic, price and financial developments in the long run.

Uncertainty over what is considered “green” and debate over how best to deal with climate change should not discourage central banks from acting now rather than later, he said in a speech focussing on the central bank’s approach on climate change.