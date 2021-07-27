Blockchain Australia calls the state for crypto safe harbor By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Blockchain Australia, a major association representing the local cryptocurrency industry, has officially introduced its crypto regulation recommendations to the federal government.

The association filed a submission to the Senate Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre last Friday, calling the government to provide a safe harbor for local crypto service providers.