Bitmart seeks restraining order to prevent hackers from selling fake BSV By Cointelegraph

Bitmart seeks restraining order to prevent hackers from selling fake BSV
The owner of crypto exchange Bitmart has filed a bid for pre-arbitration injunctive relief to prevent Chinese hackers from making illicit transfers using fraudulent SV (BSV) on its platform.
According to a July 26 report, GBM Global Holdings, Bitmart’s owner, filed its bid with a New York federal judge despite the fraudulent activities largely taking place out of state. The company has argued that the Southern District Court of New York nonetheless has jurisdiction over “fraudulent or manipulative acts with foreseeable effects in New York” and is therefore requesting that the judge intervene before the hackers are able to sell the illicit crypto on the open market.
