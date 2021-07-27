Bitcoin price drop to $37K has analysts wary of calling a ‘trend change’ By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price drop to $37K has analysts wary of calling a ‘trend change’
Bull market optimism returned to the cryptocurrency market on July 26 after (BTC) price rallied above the $40,000 level for the first time in over six weeks.
Today’s rally to $40,581 was a continuation of the July 25 breakout which saw BTC price rocket to $48,110 at Binance af a short squeeze resulted in nearly $500 million in shorts being liquidated in just two minutes.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.