Bitcoin Eyes Longest Winning Streak in 2021 Amid Crypto Rebound

(Bloomberg) — A continuing recovery in Bitcoin has put the largest cryptocurrency on course for its longest winning streak this year.

The virtual coin rose as much as 5.8% to top $40,000 and was trading at $39,900 as of 10:30 a.m. in Singapore. It’s advanced for eight straight days. Other coins including second-ranked Ether climbed, boosting the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.

“The current momentum is strong” and $45,000 is in sight but a conclusive break above $50,000 “will take some doing,” Pankaj Balani, chief executive officer of crypto derivatives exchange Delta Exchange, wrote in a note Tuesday.