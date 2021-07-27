Bitcoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $40,295.4 by 23:33 (03:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 9.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $753.6B, or 48.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $38,946.6 to $40,295.4 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 34.41%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $36.6B or 37.75% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $31,729.4492 to $40,522.8789 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 37.79% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,311.97 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.73% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0004 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.01%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $269.5B or 17.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.8B or 4.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.