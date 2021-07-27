Benchmark JGB yields bounce from near zero on view drop was too fast

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, with those on the benchmark 10-year note climbing from near zero, on the view that the rally in bond prices led by U.S. Treasuries had run too fast.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.015%, after brushing against 0.005% for the prior three sessions, from as high as 0.175% as recently as February. It hasn’t been at zero since mid-December.

“With U.S. long-term yields also rising yesterday, the high price of bonds has gotten heavy,” said a market participant at a Japanese securities firm.