Bandits steal truckloads of copper worth millions in southern Africa – sources

Article content LONDON/JOHANNESBURG — Crime gangs have stolen dozens of truckloads of copper owned by miners and traders including Glencore, Trafigura and Traxys this year as they were heading to ports in southern Africa, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Record high copper prices have triggered an increase in hijackings in recent months in Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, said the sources who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Article content The South African Police Service told Reuters that the matter was being investigated, but declined to give further details. Glencore declined to comment. Trafigura said it did not comment on security issues. Traxys did not respond to requests for comment. Copper mined in Zambia and Congo, which accounts for about 10% of global supplies estimated at 24 million tonnes, is transported to ports across southern Africa. A total of 66 trucks carrying copper were robbed between January and May this year, and 60% of the hijackings occurred in South Africa, one of the sources said. With the average truck carrying between 32 and 34 tonnes of copper cathode, the thefts would amount to roughly $21 million worth of copper at current prices.