Asian equities track Wall Street up but China threat remains

Emerging Asian equities rose slightly on

Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s strong gains overnight, while

concerns surrounding tighter Chinese regulation persisted ahead

of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

Philippine shares stood out as Manila’s benchmark

index rose 2.4% in its best day since June 2 after shedding more

than 3% over the previous two sessions.

Shanghai stocks dropped 2.5%, extending their heavy

losses into a third session as worries over the impact of

stricter government oversight of the private education sector

soured sentiment.

“Investors in China are unclear on how to cope with the

uncertain regulatory environment, which is causing nervousness

in the Chinese equity markets,” said Sim Moh Siong, a FX

strategist at Bank of Singapore.

“The question about spillover (from China) is still lurking

in the background.”

Major U.S. stock indexes eked out record closing highs for a

second straight session, finding some stability after days of

turbulence, as investors were optimistic ahead of earnings from

heavyweight technology and internet names this week.

Meanwhile, the won firmed 0.4% to be among the

best performers in the region, while Seoul stocks

advanced after data showed the country’s economy expanded at its

fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter.

Malaysia and Singapore equities added 0.1%,

while Thai and Indonesian stocks dipped.

Asian currencies were quite mixed, with the peso,

rupiah and Malaysian ringgit trading flat to 0.1%

lower, as the near-term economic outlook for several countries

remained cloudy due to surging coronavirus cases.

Thailand on Monday reported record high COVID-19 infections

for a second consecutive day, while neighboring Malaysia also

remains under a stringent lockdown.

The focus is now on the U.S Federal Reserve’s policy

meeting, which culminates on Wednesday, as investors look for

clues on the central bank’s stance on monetary policy and the

timeline to pare back stimulus.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1.5 basis points

at 6.33%

** In the Philippines, top index gainer was International

Container Terminal Services Inc, up 5.78%

** Top gainer on the Singapore STI was SATS Ltd

, up 2.03%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0718 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan +0.23 -6.22 <.n2>

China EC>

India -0.07 -1.89 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.03 -3.07 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.00 -4.96 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.06 -4.63 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo -0.25 -2.99 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.09 +1.56 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.21 -9.13 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

