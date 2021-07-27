Asia stocks track Wall Street up, await Fed outcome

Emerging Asian equities and currencies

mostly gained on Tuesday, as risk appetite improved following a

strong Wall Street session, while global investors awaited the

outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

Stocks in Manila rose 1.7%, recovering from its worst

session since mid-March the day before, while markets in Kuala

Lumpur and Singapore rose 0.2% and 0.5%,

respectively.

Major U.S. stock indexes eked out record closing highs for a

second straight session, finding some stability after days of

turbulence, as investors were optimistic ahead of earnings from

heavyweight technology and internet names this week.

“Asia stocks look set for a steady start,” Yeap Jun Rong,

Market Strategist at IG, said in a note.

“This comes amid jitters yesterday over the further

regulatory clampdown from China authorities for its domestic

firms, with investors attempting to shift their focus towards

upcoming U.S. corporate earnings to support market movement.”

Shares in China steadied after the sell-off on

Monday, trading marginally higher at 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won firmed 0.4% and

was among the best performers in the region, while stocks in the

country gained as much as 0.9%.

South Korea’s economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in

a decade in the second quarter, boosted by a pick-up in private

consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 cases cast doubt

over the outlook for growth for the rest of the year.

On economic growth in South Korea, analysts at Mizuho said:

“As resilient as the recovery is, the recovery path will remain

rather bumpy, fraught with disruption from Delta and growing

U.S.-China uncertainties.”

Most Asian currencies saw marginal gains, with the peso

, the Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit

trading 0.1% to 0.2% higher.

Despite gains in markets across Southeast Asia on the day,

the near-term economic outlook for several countries remained

cloudy due to surging coronavirus cases.

Thailand on Monday reported record high COVID-19 infections

for a second consecutive day, while neighboring Malaysia also

remains under a stringent lockdown.

The focus is now on the U.S Federal Reserve’s policy

meeting, which culminates on Wednesday, as investors look for

clues on the central bank’s stance on monetary policy and the

timeline to pare back stimulus.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1.5 basis points

at 6.33%

** In the Philippines, top index gainers was SM Prime

Holdings Inc, up 4.14%

** Won marks biggest intra-day jump since July 15

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0444 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan +0.10 -6.34 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.07 -1.74 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.03 -3.07 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.06 -4.91 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.06 -4.51 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo +0.03 -2.72 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.18 +1.65 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.05 -8.89 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

