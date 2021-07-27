Ashton And Mila Only Bathe Kids “If You Can See Dirt”

The experts agree with Ashton and Mila around how often you should bathe young kids. Last year, The New York Times spoke to Dr. Kelly M. Cordoro, M.D., a professor of dermatology and pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco who practices at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, who said, “Over-bathing an infant may dry out the skin, making it itchy and rashy.”



Aegeanblue / Getty Images

