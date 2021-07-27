Apple Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Apple reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Apple announced earnings per share of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Apple shares (NASDAQ:) are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.14% from its 52 week high of $149.98 set on July 15. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 14.55% from the start of the year.

Apple shares gained 0.29% in after-hours trade following the report.

Apple follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Apple’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

ASML ADR had matched expectations on July 21 with second quarter EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.74B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.87B.

