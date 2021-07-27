APOLLO Insurance partners with MovingWaldo to offer their members access to embedded digital insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved), Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with MovingWaldo to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to the millions of families they work with in Canada.

Article content

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. As Canada’s number 1 moving app MovingWaldo now offers home, condo and tenants insurance to its millions of users, through APOLLO.

“MovingWaldo does an amazing job of turning the once arduous experience of moving into a simplified and organised process,” said APOLLO Business Development Manager Yonas Alemyehu. “This partnership with MovingWaldo is a perfect fit for APOLLO’s digital insurance products,”

MovingWaldo guides millions of families through each step of their moving process, helping them save time and money, and making sure nothing gets left behind. In 2020, 25% of moving Canadians visited MovingWaldo to organize their home relocation.

“By working with APOLLO, we make sure that our users have access to great insurance at a competitive rate,” said Jérémy Bérubé, MovingWaldo Business Development Specialist.

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About MovingWaldo

We believe that moving should be nothing but an amazing experience. MovingWaldo guides millions of families through each step of their moving process, helping them save time and money, and making sure nothing gets left behind. For more information, visit: https://movingwaldo.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006176/en/

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

#distro